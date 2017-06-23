Safran acquires ISEI, a specialist in helicopter flight data management

Safran Electronics & Defense has purchased the French company ISEI, specialized in flight data acquisition systems and associated services for helicopters and light airplanes.

The agreement for the sale was signed today at the Paris Air Show by Jean-Claude Marcellet, President of ISEI, and Martin Sion, Chief Executive Officer of Safran Electronics & Defense.





With this acquisition, ISEI's systems will be added to the Cassiopée product range from Safran Electronics & Defense, designed to enhance operational efficiency for airlines and other operators.

ISEI's systems are proven in operation and certified. They are used to collect and record flight data (including engine and airframe readings, vibration measurements, etc.), then transmit this data to processing stations via satellite links, or via ground WiFi, Bluetooth and 3G networks. These systems are an integral part of today's revolution in in-flight connectivity and data management, and will help increase the accuracy of engine and airframe tracking, thus improving flight safety and reducing operating costs.

Following the signature of this agreement, Florence Minisclou, Vice President Sales & Marketing in Safran Electronics & Defense's Avionics Division, said: " Through this acquisition we will leverage the expertise offered by an innovative and agile French company, led by a skilled team. They are specialized in the design of electronic equipment for light aircraft, and they are very familiar with the requirements of helicopter operators. This acquisition reflects our strategy of controlling the entire data management cycle, from acquisition and transmission, to services based on data from aircraft and their critical systems. It also strengthens the Data Management Solutions & Services Business Unit, part of our Avionics Division, so we can better meet the expectations of our customers for data management services."

Based in Aix-en-Provence in southern France, ISEI has installed nearly 500 systems at more than 50 operators.

The acquisition of ISEI will bolster Safran Electronics & Defense's position in the market for aircraft condition monitoring and flight data monitoring services. The company's Cassiopée service, used to enhance flight safety, risk management, maintenance and flight operations, is already used by nearly 200 airlines.

Source : Safran S.A. (Paris: SAF.PA) - view original press release