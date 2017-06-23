ViaSat-2 Satellite Completed Chemical Orbit Raising and Successfully Deployed Its Solar Arrays

ViaSat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global broadband services and technology company, proudly announced today that following the successful launch of the ViaSat-2 satellite on June 1, 2017, the satellite has now completed additional major milestones including the chemical orbit raising phase of the program; and deployment of its solar arrays.

The ViaSat-2 satellite employs a hybrid propulsion approach, using both traditional chemical as well as electric propulsion. The chemical propulsion subsystem was responsible for initial orbit raising and performed according to plan, setting the stage for the next phase of the ascent to geostationary orbit.





With successful deployment of the solar arrays now complete, the ViaSat-2 electrical propulsion subsystem will now conclude the orbit raising process, resulting in the ViaSat-2 satellite's injection into geostationary orbit at 69.9° west longitude in a few months. ViaSat's spacecraft partner, Boeing Satellite Systems International, will continue to control and monitor ViaSat-2 throughout the orbit raising process, flying the satellite from its Mission Control Center in El Segundo, California.

"ViaSat-2 had a successful launch earlier this month, and is meeting post-launch maneuver milestones; including the completion of chemical orbit raising, followed in rapid succession by the successful deployment of its solar arrays," said Mark Dankberg, chairman and CEO, ViaSat. "We are working closely with Boeing to oversee the ViaSat-2 journey in space and monitoring the satellite maneuvers to ensure it's ready for service by early 2018."

