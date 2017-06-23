Rockwell Collins' Modernized GPS receivers successfully complete NavFire-M weapons testing

M-Code receivers reach high maturity levels

Test a result of government and industry collaboration

Proof point of successful integration

In a series of seven ballistic and guided flight tests, Rockwell Collins’ Military-Code (M-Code) Global Positioning System (GPS) receivers successfully completed each test, demonstrating live fire tracking for precision guided munitions.

The precision guided munitions test program, made possible through industry collaboration with the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force demonstrates M-Code readiness, and ease of M-Code integration into traditional GPS systems.





“Together with the U.S. Army and Air Force, we have demonstrated the power of next generation GPS for weapons use and cross-collaboration to drive modernized GPS solutions into the hands of the warfighter sooner,” said Troy Brunk, vice president and general manager, Communication, Navigation & Electronic Warfare Systems for Rockwell Collins.

As part of the live-fire tests in Yuma, Arizona, the M-Code receivers acquired M-Code and Y-Code GPS signals to guide the munitions to a specific target. In addition, in each test the GPS receiver rapidly acquired satellite signals to meet additional goals. All testing was done in a benign environment with no Anti-jam or Anti-spoofing features.

Earlier this year, Rockwell Collins delivered the last of an order for 770 M-Code GPS receivers to the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center. As part of the contract, the company will aid in the transition to M-Code receivers, made possible by Rockwell Collins’ decades of experience and expertise in modernization solutions.

Source : Rockwell Collins - view original press release