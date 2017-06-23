Boeing Displays MAX Momentum at Record Paris Air Show

Airplane and services orders underscore market strength

Data analytics, technology, product innovations highlighted

Boeing (NYSE: BA) strengthened its market position with important announcements and multi-billion dollar orders and commitments for commercial airplanes and commercial and defense services at the 2017 Paris Air Show.

The company launched the 737 MAX 10, the newest member of the 737 MAX family, with more than 361 orders and commitments from 16 customers worldwide. This wide market acceptance endorsed the 737 MAX 10 as the industry's most efficient and profitable single-aisle airplane.





Commercial customers announced incremental orders and commitments during the week for a total of 571 Boeing airplanes, valued at $74.8 billion at list prices.

Boeing revealed its 2017 Current Market Outlook, raising its 20-year outlook to more than 41,000 new airplanes, valued at $6.1 trillion. Boeing also forecasts significant growth in the Aerospace Services Market, projecting $2.6 trillion demand in commercial and government services for the next 10 years.

Boeing confirmed its new Global Services business remains on track to be up and running next month. Standing up a global services business will sharpen the company's focus and accelerate its capabilities expansion.

Boeing Global Services announced multi-year services agreements valued at up to $6 billion during the show. The announcements included:

Commercial Services: UPS ordered three 767 Boeing Converted Freighters; Monarch selected Boeing's Global Fleet Care (formerly GoldCare) and flight training services for its entire 737 MAX fleet; and Norwegian selected Boeing to provide all its flight training requirements across its Boeing fleet.

Government Services: Rolls-Royce reached a parts and sales distribution agreement with Aviall for support of its global fleet of AE defense engines; the Indian Navy chose Boeing to support its fleet of P-8I maritime patrol aircraft; and the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency signed a contract with Boeing to support its F-15 fleet.

Airplane Development Vice President Michael Delaney laid out the deliberate, disciplined and driven approach Boeing Commercial Airplanes is following with execution on the MAX, 787-10 and 777X development programs and the study of how to optimally address the middle of the market in the next decade. Looking further into the future Product Development Vice President Mike Sinnett explored the possibilities for advancing autonomous technology to help enhance safety, decision-making and traffic management in the face of continued projected growth in air transportation.

Boeing also announced the launch of Boeing AnalytX, which has brought together more than 800 analytics experts from across the company focused on transforming data into actionable insights and customer solutions. Five customer agreements were announced to provide solutions powered by Boeing AnalytX.

The Boeing 737 MAX 9 starred in the daily flying display while the 787-10 Dreamliner, P-8A, V-22, AH-64 Apache and CH-47 Chinook were featured in the static display.

Commercial Airplanes customer announcements during 2017 Paris Air Show

Customer Quantity / Model Value

(list prices) BOC Aviation (10) 737 MAX 10 $1.2 billion GECAS* (20) 737 MAX 10 -- CDB Aviation Lease Finance (42) 737 MAX 8 (10) 737 MAX 10 (8) 787-9 Dreamliner $7.4 billion TUI Group* (18) 737 MAX 10 -- Tibet Financial Leasing (10) 737 MAX 8 (10) 737 MAX 10 $2.3 billion SpiceJet (20) 737 MAX 10 $2.5 billion SpiceJet* (20) 737 MAX 10 -- AerCap (30) 787-9 Dreamliner $8.1 billion ALAFCO (20) 737 MAX 8 $2.2 billion Norwegian (2) 737 MAX 8 $225 million Monarch** (15) 737 MAX 8 -- Lion Air Group (50) 737 MAX 10 $6.2 billion ACG (20) 737 MAX 10 $2.5 billion Okay Airways (8) 737 MAX 10

(7) 737 MAX 8

(5) 787-9 Dreamliner $3.1 billion Avolon (75) 737 MAX 8 $8.4 billion BlueAir** (6) 737 MAX -- Ryanair (10) 737 MAX 8 (200 seats) $1.2 billion Azerbaijan Airlines (4) 787-9 Dreamliner $1.1 billion CALC (35) 737 MAX

(15) 737 MAX 10 $5.8 billion United* (100) 737 MAX 10 -- United (4) 777-300ER $1.4 billion Japan Investment Adviser (10) 737 MAX 8 $1.1 billion Ethiopian Airlines** (10) 737 MAX 8 -- Ethiopian Airlines (2) 777 Freighters $651 million ALC (5) 737 MAX 7

(7) 737 MAX 8 $1.2 billion EL AL (2) 787-8 Dreamliner

(1) 787-9 Dreamliner $729 million Mauritania Airlines** (1) 737 MAX 8 -- Donghai Airlines* (10) 737 MAX 10 -- Malaysia Airlines* (10) 737 MAX 10 -- Xiamen Airlines (10) 737 MAX 10 $1.2 billion Copa Airlines* (15) 737 MAX 10 -- Tassili (3) Next Generation 737-800s -- Unidentified major

airline customer (125) 737 MAX 8 $14.1 billion AerCap* (15) 737 MAX 10 -- Ruili (20) 737 MAX 8 $2.2 billion Total Incremental

Orders and

Commitments 571 airplanes $74.8 billion

* Conversion

** Unidentified to identified

