Boeing, AerCap Announce Order for 15 737 MAX 10s

Boeing [NYSE: BA] and AerCap announced an order for 15 737 MAX 10s at the 2017 Paris Air Show. Under the agreement, AerCap will convert 15 of its current 737 MAX airplanes into MAX 10s.

Aercap currently has 100 737 MAX airplanes on order. Earlier this week, the leasing company announced an order for an additional 30 787-9 Dreamliners.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Aviation Cargo Management Systems Market 2017-2021

"AerCap sees the value in both our single-aisle and widebody airplanes and we're excited to have them join the launch group for the 737 MAX 10," said Ihssane Mounir , senior vice president, Global Sales and Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "We appreciate AerCap's commitment to Boeing products throughout the Paris Air Show and endorsement of the newest member of the 737 MAX family."

Like all of Boeing's 737 MAX models, the 737 MAX 10 incorporates the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, the Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays, and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.

The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history.

Source : The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) - view original press release