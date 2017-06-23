EchoStar Mobile and Thales Partner on Mobile Satellite Connectivity for Public Protection and Disaster Relief

Collaboration will focus on mobile satellite and terrestrial services for security forces and first responders in France and other European countries.

EchoStar Mobile Limited, a subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) and Thales, a global technology leader for the aerospace, transport, defence and security markets, today announced that they are collaborating to jointly develop advanced mobile satellite voice and data services to meet the growing public safety needs of security forces and first responders dealing with emergency situations in France and throughout Europe.

This collaboration will focus on developing end-to-end mobile satellite and terrestrial solutions for Public Protection and Disaster Relief (PPDR), as well as the development of specialized mobile satellite and terrestrial terminals. The EchoStar XXI satellite, launched the 8th of June 2017, will provide EchoStar Mobile with an S-band mobile satellite network that will cover all of Europe, including the 28 member states of the European Union. The companies will also collaborate in the exploration and development of solutions to enhance the performance and robustness of PPDR connectivity utilizing S-band spectrum, including a possible complementary ground component.





“We are very pleased to be partnering with Thales, a global leader in technological innovations, to help meet the increasing needs for greater security and stronger, more efficient disaster relief throughout Europe,” said Anders Johnson, Executive Director of EchoStar Mobile. “The combination of our innovative mobile satellite system and Thales’ expertise in the development and operation of secure and resilient communications networks will create a unique and differentiated offering for PPDR in France, the European Union and Europe at large.”

“Our combined efforts will drive the commercialization of a high-performance service for PPDR throughout Europe that will also be compatible with the budgetary realities of our customers,” said Jean-Claude Schmitt, Vice President, Network and Infrastructure Systems at Thales. “We are eager to begin working with EchoStar Mobile on this project, which we believe will greatly enhance Europe’s ability to quickly respond to emergency situations that are increasingly affecting the well-being of European citizens.”

