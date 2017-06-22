WIZZ Air signs contract for 10 additional A321ceo aircraft

Wizz Air Holdings Plc with its subsidiary, Wizz Air, the largest low-cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, has signed a firm contract for 10 A321ceos. The aircraft will be powered by IAE International Aero Engines AG’s V2500.

Wizz Air’s current fleet comprises 83 A320 family aircraft (64 A320 and 19 A321). The average aircraft age of 4.4 years is one of the youngest fleets of any major European airline. Wizz Air also has an order with Airbus for 110 new technology A321neo aircraft with advanced systems and engines for delivery from 2019.





Speaking at a press conference at the Paris Air Show, Wizz Air Chief Executive Officer, József Váradi commented: “We are delighted to add additional Airbus A321 aircraft to the Wizz Air fleet. Our already strong relationship with Airbus continues as we invest further in our growing fleet. Since its introduction at Wizz Air in November 2015, the Airbus A321ceo has delivered significant cost advantages and the re-designed interior has enhanced our great on-board service. Today’s order, together with the existing order for 110 ultra-efficient A321neo, will see Wizz Air take delivery of 140 new aircraft between now and 2024, as well as becoming the clear CEE low cost market leader.

“This repeat order by Wizz Air is a great endorsement for our leading product. The A321 is the largest member of our single aisle Family with unbeatable fuel efficiency and operating costs. It is the right aircraft at the right time for Wizz Air’s profitable expansion while their passengers keep enjoying the superior comfort of the widest single-aisle cabin in the skies,” said John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer- Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft.

Wizz Air is the largest low cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe. As an all Airbus customer, Wizz Air currently flies 82 A320 Family aircraft and serves a network of over 500 routes from 28 bases connecting 141 destinations across 42 countries.

Wizz Air has been operating the Airbus A321 since November 2015 and currently operates 19 of the 230-seat ultra-efficient aircraft type with another 22 A321 aircraft to join the airline’s fleet by 2019. Wizz Air is one of the fastest growing airlines in Europe with one of best profit margins, these additional aircraft, together with the 110 firm-order. The A321neo aircraft already ordered, will see Wizz Air’s fleet more than double by 2024 allowing the airline to maintain its position as the largest low cost carrier in Central and Eastern Europe and driving its unit operating costs to become best-in-class.

The A321ceo is the largest member of the Airbus successful single aisle Family. Equipped with large wingtip devices dubbed Sharklets to reduce fuel burn, the A321 offers the best seat-mile costs in its class. Thanks to their widest cabin, all members of the A320neo Family offer unmatched comfort in all classes and Airbus’ 18” wide seats in economy as standard.

Source : Airbus, an EADS N.V. company (Paris: EAD.PA)