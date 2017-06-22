WOW air becomes first A321neo operator in Europe

WOW air, the Icelandic low-fare carrier, has taken delivery of its first A321neo at a ceremony during the 52nd Le Bourget Paris airshow. The aircraft was officially handed over to the airline’s Chief Executive Officer, Skúli Mogensen. The aircraft leased from Air Lease Corporation will join WOW air’s existing all Airbus Fleet of 15 A320 Family aircraft.

The aircraft, powered by CFM LEAP-1A engines, is configured in a comfortable 218 seat layout. WOW air’s A321neo will be based at Keflavik airport in Iceland and operate commercial flights from Europe to North America.





The A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver at least 15 percent fuel savings at delivery and 20 percent by 2020. With more than 5,000 orders received from 92 customers since its launch in 2010, the A320neo Family has captured some 60 percent share of the market.

Source : Airbus, an EADS N.V. company (Paris: EAD.PA)