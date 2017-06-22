Hi Fly Places its 1st Direct Firm Order

Portuguese airline orders two Airbus A330-200s

Hi Fly, a Portuguese airline specialising in worldwide widebody aircraft wet leasing, has placed its first direct firm order with Airbus for two A330-200s. Hi Fly is an all-Airbus operator and the two additional A330s will join its existing fleet of 14 Airbus widebody aircraft. The new A330s will feature a two class cabin layout, seating 18 passengers in business and 256 in econom

The order will contribute to Hi Fly’s strategy for long-haul fleet replacement offering its customers - namely airlines, tour operators, governments, companies and individuals - the most cost-efficient and versatile widebody aircraft.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Sales Market Report 2016

Paulo Mirpuri, Chairman and CEO of Hi Fly, said: “This acquisition is part of our strategy to renew our fleet and progressively own all the aircraft we operate. As a loyal Airbus operator we are very much looking forward to the arrival of these new Airbus A330-200s”.

“We are pleased that Hi Fly has renewed its confidence in the versatile A330-200”, said John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer - Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft. “In choosing the versatile A330-200, Hi Fly will offer its customers an aircraft that covers all ranges from short-haul to true long-haul while providing passengers with best in class comfort.”

The A330 is one of the world’s most efficient and versatile widebody aircraft with best in class operating economics. To date the A330 Family has attracted nearly 1,700 orders and over 1,300 A330 Family aircraft are currently flying with more than 110 operators worldwide. With an operational reliability of 99.4 percent and various product enhancements, the A330 Family is the most cost-efficient and capable widebody aircraft to date.

Source : Airbus, an EADS N.V. company (Paris: EAD.PA)