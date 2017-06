Next Generation ISR Symposium - ASDEvents

Over 20 Service & Industry Experts from: USCG, HQ ACC, USAF, U.S. GAO, NORAD, DON(ASN (RD&A), Army (PEO IEW&S), USPACOM, NGA, Sandia National Labs, Hughes Defense and Intelligence Systems, Lockheed Martin, Booz Allen Hamilton, iDirect Government, Raytheon, Haivision, BAE Systems, Sierra Nevada Corp, and SAIC, will will be presenting:

Rear Admiral Robert Hayes , USCG Assistant Commandant for Intelligence, U.S. Coast Guardn

, USCG Assistant Commandant for Intelligence, U.S. Coast Guardn Mr. John Vona , Chief, Intelligence Systems Division, Plans, Programs & Requirements Directorate, HQ Air Combat Command, Joint Base Langley-Eustis

, Chief, Intelligence Systems Division, Plans, Programs & Requirements Directorate, HQ Air Combat Command, Joint Base Langley-Eustis Mr. Steven Armstrong, Chief, NORAD Strategic Engagement, Deputy Chief, NORAD Operations



Discussing

The Latest in Government and DoD Next Generation ISR Needs & Requirements

Cutting-edge Capabilities, Mission Challenges, and Opportunities in Airborne, Maritime, Battlefield, Homeland Security, Geospatial and Special Operations ISR Technologies

In Depth Discussion on the Most Critical Capability Gaps, Needs in Information Sharing and Dissemination in Next Generation ISR

