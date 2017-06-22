NGC's MMIC Meets FCC's 5G System Requirements

Northrop Grumman Corporation business, (NYSE: NOC) Microelectronics Products and Services’ (MPS) Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) products are aligned with the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) 5G frequency allocations. MPS made the announcement last week at the International Microwave Symposium (IMS) 2017.

Northrop Grumman is leveraging more than 20 years of advanced microelectronics development to offer a suite of MMICs that are applicable for 5G applications. With the expanded 5G network frequencies, Northrop Grumman’s MPS technologies and products can be used to provide low noise, high linearity/ high output power and/or frequency conversion across all of the 5G frequency bands. The products meet user demands for multi-media access, high QoS and anytime access. A complete table of 5G-compatible MMIC products are shown below.





“MPS’s low noise and high power technologies and products provide a differentiating advantage that allows operators the ability to maximize the number of users and revenue generation. The Northrop Grumman power amplifiers provide the high-linearity performance near peak output power levels required for complex modulations, which optimizes the data throughput within the FCC allocated bandwidth” said Chris Brown, general manager, Northrop Grumman MPS. “This same performance advantage is realized in the 5G receivers through the use of the Northrop Grumman low noise amplifiers utilizing our GaAs and InP technologies. Between the power amplifiers, the low noise amplifiers and the mixers, we can address all of the 5G frequency bands”

Also at IMS 2017, Northrop Grumman engineers presented on high power and high efficiency chipsets for Ku-Band, Ka-Band, V-Band, Q-Band, E and W-band communications, and on optimizing ground, airborne and space-based communication links using Northrop Grumman’s advanced semiconductor products and technologies.

The MPS team also presented enhanced gallium nitride manufacturing options showing the transition of communications products in everyday use.

Source : Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) - view original press release