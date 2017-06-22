Boeing, Copa Airlines Announce Selection of 15 737 MAX 10s

Copa is first airline in Latin America to order newest member of 737 MAX family

Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Copa Airlines today announced an order for 15 737 MAX 10s at the 2017 Paris Airshow. With this announcement, Copa is one of the launch customers for the 737 MAX 10 airplane and will be the first airline in Latin America to operate the newest addition to the 737 MAX family.

Today's order is a conversion from a previous order of 737 MAX aircraft.





"Due to the long-term success we've had operating the Next-Generation 737, we had placed a sizable order of 737 MAX aircraft for our future, and the 737 MAX 10 provides additional flexibility for certain segments of our network," said Ahmad Zamany , Copa Airlines Vice President of Technical Operations.

Copa Airlines will use the airplanes to replace existing airplanes and support the carrier's plans for strategic growth. Copa will be the first airline in the region to operate the 737 MAX on deep South American and North American routes. The 737 MAX 10's operating economics and passenger comfort are ideally suited to Copa's route network.

"We are thrilled that Copa is one of the launch customers for the 737 MAX 10," said Ihssane Mounir , Senior Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "The 737 MAX 10 will be the most profitable single-aisle airplane with the lowest seat costs ever and will help Copa grow their business and win market share in the competitive single-aisle market."

Copa Airlines allows passengers to make fast and convenient connections to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean through its Hub of the Americas in Panama City , the most internationally connected airline hub in the region. For the last four consecutive years, FlightStats has recognized Copa as "Best Airline in Latin America " for its on-time performance and service quality, and, for the last two consecutive years, the "Second Best in The World," by OAG.

The entire 737 MAX family has been designed to offer customers exceptional performance, flexibility and efficiency, with lower per-seat costs and an extended range that will open up new destinations in the single-aisle market.

Like Boeing's other 737 MAX models, the MAX 10 incorporates the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays, and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.

