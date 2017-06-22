Boeing, Malaysia Airlines Announce Order for 10 737 MAX 10 Airplanes

Newest 737 MAX to add capacity for national carrier

Malaysia Airlines joins 737 MAX 10 launch group

Boeing [NYSE:BA] and Malaysia Airlines Berhad (Malaysia Airlines) today announced an order for 10 737 MAX 10s, valued at $1.25 billion at list prices, at the Paris Air Show.

The announcement converts 10 of the national airline's current 737 MAXs on order to the newest version of the 737 MAX family.





"We are very excited to announce our conversion of some of our 737 MAX 8s to 737 MAX 10s," said Peter Bellew , Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Malaysia Airlines. "As competition and our business continue to grow, the superior efficiency and additional capacity of the 737 MAX 10 will allow us to keep differentiating ourselves and offer the best all-inclusive business and economy fares to our loyal passengers."

Malaysia Airlines has operated almost every derivative of the 737 airplane family and currently operates more than 50 Next-Generation 737s. In 2016, the national carrier announced an order for 25 737 MAXs.

"Boeing has been a proud partner of Malaysia Airlines for more than 40 years and we are honored they are joining the 737 MAX 10 launch group," said Ihssane Mounir , senior vice president, Global Sales and Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "The 737 MAX 10 will be the most profitable single-aisle airplane offering the lowest seat costs ever, and will be a great complement to Malaysia Airlines' all single-aisle fleet of 737s as they continue to add capacity to their routes."

The entire 737 MAX family has been designed to offer customers exceptional performance, flexibility and efficiency, with lower per-seat costs and an extended range that will open up new destinations in the single-aisle market.

Like Boeing's other 737 MAX models, the MAX 10 incorporates the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays, and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market. The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history.

Source : The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) - view original press release