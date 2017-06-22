Boeing, Donghai Airlines Announce Selection of 10 737 MAX 10 Airplanes

Shenzhen-based airline joins launch group for newest 737 MAX family member

Boeing [NYSE:BA] and Donghai Airlines today announced the airline's decision to convert 10 737 MAXs on order to 737 MAX 10s at the 2017 Paris Air Show.

The order, valued at $1.2 billion at current list prices, will be posted to the Boeing Orders & Deliveries website once all contingencies are cleared.





The Shenzhen -based carrier will join the 737 MAX 10 launch customer team as one of the first airlines in the world to introduce the newest member of the 737 MAX family.

"Donghai Airlines is honored to partner in launching the 737 MAX 10, which has increased capacity and the lowest costs ever for a single-aisle airplane," said Mr. Wong Cho-Bau , Chairman, Donghai Airlines . "We look forward to using the new model to play an important role in enabling us to expand operations and provide outstanding value to our customers."

Donghai Airlines started freighter operations in 2006 and expanded to offer passenger services in 2014. Donghai Airlines currently has a fleet of 15 Boeing 737-800s serving more than 35 cities across China . With an extended air-route network, the Shenzhen -based carrier plans to start international long-haul flights between 2021 and 2023 and grow its fleet to 100 airplanes by 2025.

"We are delighted to extend our relationship with Donghai Airlines, one of the fastest-growing airlines in China ," said Ihssane Mounir , senior vice president, Global Sales and Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "The 737 MAX 10 will bring new levels of efficiency and greater in-flight experience to Donghai's existing all-Boeing single-aisle fleet."

The 737 MAX 10 will be the most profitable single-aisle airplane, offering the lowest seat costs ever. The entire 737 MAX family has been designed to offer customers exceptional performance, flexibility and efficiency, with lower per-seat costs and an extended range that will open up new destinations in the single-aisle market.

Like Boeing's other 737 MAX models, the MAX 10 incorporates the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays, and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.

The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history.

Source : The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) - view original press release