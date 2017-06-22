NGC Announces New GaN Power Amplifiers

Northrop Grumman Corporation business (NYSE: NOC), Microelectronics Products and Services (MPS) announced the availability of four new gallium nitride (GaN) power amplifiers, an upgraded amplifier, and two low noise amplifiers. MPS made the announcement last week at the International Microwave Symposium (IMS) 2017. The new GaN amplifiers are:

APN 279 - a balanced high power amplifier that offers 17dB of linear gain and a saturated output power of 42.5dBm with PAE > 30 percent. APN 279 offers high power output for the 16-21GHz frequency band for applications including next generation satellite communications terminals, point–to-point and point-to-multipoint digital radios.

APN 293 - a single staged GaN amplifier that offers 10dB of linear gain and the saturated output power of 39dBm with PAE > 40 percent. APN 293 offers high power output for the 16-21GHz frequency band for applications including next generation satellite communications terminals, point–to-point and point-to-multipoint digital radios.

APN298 –a balanced high power amplifier that offers 20dB of linear gain and a saturated output power of 40.5dBm with PAE > 27 percent. APN 298 has high output power over the 47.2-51.4 GHz frequency band for Q-band gateway satellite communications terminal applications.

APN299 - a single ended version of the APN243 that also offers 20dB of linear gain and saturated output power of 38dBm with PAE > 31percent. APN 299 has high output power over the 47.2-51.4 GHz frequency band for Q-band gateway satellite communications terminal applications.

APN294 - a balanced one-stage GaN power amplifier that offers 13dB of linear gain, saturated output power of 42dBm, power added efficiency (PAE) >35 percent and high linearity at 1 dB back-off from saturation. It operates between 9 to 13.2 GHz and has direct applications in terrestrial, airborne and satellite communication systems.

Low noise amplifiers:

ALP291 – an E-Band indium phosphide (InP) HEMT low noise amplifier that is a 4-stage, broadband, ultra-low noise amplifier Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC). It can be used in commercial E-Band applications including digital microwave links, radios, wireless LANs, automotive radar, sensors and test equipment. ALP291 is a high power amplifier that offers 26dB of linear gain and works in the radio frequency of 71-86 GHz.

ALP292 – a W-Band InP HEMT low noise amplifier that is a 5-stage, broadband, ultra-low noise amplifier MMIC. It can be used for W-Band commercial digital microwave links, radios, wireless LANs, radar, sensors and test equipment. ALP292 is a high power amplifier that offers 28dB of linear gain and works in the radio frequency of 92-112 GHz.

“Northrop Grumman is known for its high-reliability, high-performing amplifier technology which helps our customers achieve their critical missions,” said Chris Brown, general manager, Northrop Grumman MPS. ”Our family of products are proven performers and can meet a wide range of requirements.”

At IMS 2017, Northrop Grumman engineers presented on high power and high efficiency chipsets for Ku-Band, Ka-Band, V-Band, Q-Band, E and W-band communications, and on optimizing ground, airborne and space-based communication links using Northrop Grumman’s advanced semiconductor products and technologies. The MPS team also presented on the enhanced gallium nitride manufacturing options showing the transition of communications products in everyday use.

Northrop Grumman is a pioneer in the design and fabrication of high-speed components for established and emerging commercial markets, including cellular and broadband wireless systems as well as aerospace, defense and scientific applications. Northrop Grumman MPS also offers foundry services that utilize advanced silicon, silicon-germanium, silicon-carbide, gallium nitride, and gallium arsenide and indium phosphide semiconductor manufacturing processes.

Source : Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) - view original press release