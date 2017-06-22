OSI Systems to Provide RTT Explosive Detection Systems

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) today announced that its Security division has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $23 million from a major European airport group to provide multiple units of its RTT ® 110 (Real Time Tomography) Explosive Detection Systems.

OSI Systems’ Chairman and CEO, Deepak Chopra, commented, “Our RTT hold baggage systems continue to be well received in the marketplace by customers that seek to meet ECAC detection standard guidelines. We are excited to serve this customer and look forward to expanding our RTT installed base in the region.”





The RTT employs a proprietary, solid-state approach to provide high-resolution 3-D imaging, and its unique design allows for the efficient inspection of hold baggage and air cargo. RTT has passed the European Civil Aviation Conference’s (ECAC) HBS EDS Standard 3 requirement and has been deployed by numerous airports and air logistics providers.

