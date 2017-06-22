Altamira Technologies Awarded as Prime Contractor on US Army RS3 Contract

Altamira Technologies Corporation has been selected as a prime on the United States Army's 10-year $37.4B Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services (RS3) IDIQ contract. The contract is accessible to the whole of government and optimized to provide access to Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities. RS3 enables government programs managers to efficiently access Altamira's innovative verticals of Mission Application Development, Multi-INT Analysis, Cyber Operations, Data Science, and Applied Engineering.

“We are ready to broaden our service to Army Intelligence and the full DOD and IC through this highly-accessible contract. Now our government partners can acquire the full scope of Altamira's capabilities directly, greatly enhancing responsiveness to the end-user,” said Dan Whalen, Vice President for Business Development. Jonathan Moneymaker, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer added, “Altamira is committed to delivering value through technical and process innovation, direct customer engagement and executive commitment. This award extends Altamira's history of delivering C4ISR solutions to the Army that dates back to 2008.”





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market Research Report 2017

Source : Altamira Technologies Corporation - view original press release