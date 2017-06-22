Leonardo wins bid for logistic and support services for NATO's AGS Programme

Leonardo will develop, execute and maintain services for the ground-based elements of NATO AGS, from the supply of spare parts to operator training

The ''Alliance Ground Surveillance'' (AGS) programme will provide security for civilians and ground forces in NATO countries and will help improve crisis management via the use of remotely-piloted aircraft and ground systems

Within the NATO AGS programme, Leonardo is also responsible for the development of the Mission Operation Support (MOS) systems and the Transportable General Ground Stations (TGGS)

Main ALIS functions will allow for the planning, control and management of the supply chain, maintenance and repair activities, field service activities, accounting, warehousing and for personnel employment and training. The ALIS will be also used to maintain the NATO AGS Core baseline and configuration in supporting the maintenance organisation’s requirement to comply with Continued and Continuing Air Worthiness norms.

Within the NATO AGS programme , Leonardo is also responsible for the development of the Mission Operation Support (MOS) systems and the Transportable General Ground Stations (TGGS). One of the main functions of the MOS and TGGS is to collect data and images from the remotely-piloted aircraft for processing and intelligence analysis. Leonardo will also deliver the Wide Band Data Link (WBDL) which provides line-of-sight communication between the ground segment and the system’s unmanned aerial vehicles.

