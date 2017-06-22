Newsletter Subscription


Thursday, June 22, 2017

RSS feed LinkedIn Twitter   |   Contact us Contact us

You are here: ASDNews Home > Veb Leasing signs $1.2 Bn agreements for CFM LEAP engines


Veb Leasing signs $1.2 Bn agreements for CFM LEAP engines

  • First LEAP-1A order in Russia.

Russia's VEB Leasing today announced an order for CFM International LEAP-1A engines to power 20 new Airbus A320neo/A321neo aircraft scheduled to begin delivery in 2019.   In addition, the leasing company also has firm orders for LEAP-1B engines to power 22 new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2018.

CFM values these two agreements at more than $1.2 billion   U.S. at list price.


Related Research on ASDReports.com:
The Global Military Aircraft Engines Market 2017-2027

"We are very pleased by the prospect of introducing LEAP engines into our portfolio: said Iurii Gaichenia, acting general director of VEB Leasing, "The engine is building a very good reputation in service and we believe it will become a real asset for us and our customer,"

"We are very pleased to welcome VEB Leasing as our first LEAP-1A customer in Russia," said Gaël Méheust president and CEO of CFM International.  "We appreciate their confidence in the LEAP product line and look forwarding to building on our relationship going forward,"

Source : Safran S.A. (Paris: SAF.PA) - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Jun 22, 2017

 

More News from Safran S.A. (Paris: SAF.PA)

More Engines / Power / Fuel News

Advanced Materials for Defense Summit

Jul 18 - 19, 2017 - Alexandria, United States

Register More info


More Contracts News

ITAR Defense Trade Controls e-Seminar

Jan 1 - Dec 31, 2017 - USB Drive, Windows Computer

Register More info


More Contracts News

US Export Controls with REFORM CHANGES Seminar

Sep 18 - 21, 2017 - Austin, United States

Register More info


© 2004-2017 • ASDNews • be the first to know • contact usterms & conditionsprivacy policyadvertisingfaqs

zpsk