Veb Leasing signs $1.2 Bn agreements for CFM LEAP engines

First LEAP-1A order in Russia.

Russia's VEB Leasing today announced an order for CFM International LEAP-1A engines to power 20 new Airbus A320neo/A321neo aircraft scheduled to begin delivery in 2019. In addition, the leasing company also has firm orders for LEAP-1B engines to power 22 new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2018.

CFM values these two agreements at more than $1.2 billion U.S. at list price.





"We are very pleased by the prospect of introducing LEAP engines into our portfolio: said Iurii Gaichenia, acting general director of VEB Leasing, "The engine is building a very good reputation in service and we believe it will become a real asset for us and our customer,"

"We are very pleased to welcome VEB Leasing as our first LEAP-1A customer in Russia," said Gaël Méheust president and CEO of CFM International. "We appreciate their confidence in the LEAP product line and look forwarding to building on our relationship going forward,"

Source : Safran S.A. (Paris: SAF.PA) - view original press release