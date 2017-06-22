Newsletter Subscription


Thursday, June 22, 2017

CFM logs more than $27.3 Bn in orders at 2017 Paris Air Show

  • More than doubles 2017 orders to date
  • Set new orders record

CFM International logged record orders at the 2017 Paris Air Show, receiving orders for 1,658 LEAP and CFM56 engines, in addition to long-term service agreements, at a value of more than $27.3 billion U.S. at list price.  

The company will leave the Show with a total 2017 order book of more than 2,850 engines and total LEAP orders on the books for more than 14,000 engines.


"This air show has far surpassed all of our expectations," said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM International. "It is highly gratifying and humbling to have so many airlines put their faith in CFM to power and support their single-aisle fleets.  Now, it is our job to reinforce, every day, that they have made the right choice."

A recap of the week's activities:

  • Spring Airlines:  -  120 LEAP-1A engines
  • IAG  -  110 LEAP-1A engines & RPFH
  • GECAS   -  200 LEAP-1A engines               
  • CDB Leasing  -   92 LEAP-1B engines
  • Spice Jet   -  40 LEAP-1B engines            
  • Tibet Financial Leasing  -  40 LEAP-1B engines
  • ICBC Leasing   -   80 LEAP-1A engines
  • ALAFCO  -   40 LEAP-1B engines
  • BOC Aviation   -   20 LEAP-1B engines
  • Lion Air    -  100 LEAP-1B engines            
  • Aviation Capital Group    -     40 LEAP-1B engines                     
  • China Southern    -    100 LEAP-1A engines                    
  • Air Lease Corporation   -  50 LEAP-1A engines
  • China Eastern   -   140 LEAP-1A engines & RPFH
  • K5 Aviation   -  2 LEAP-1A engines
  • Avolon Leasing   -  150 LEAP-1B engines
  • Okay     -    30 LEAP-1B engines
  • Blue Air  -  12 LEAP-1B engines
  • Ryan Air  -  20 LEAP-1B engines
  • CALC   -  100 LEAP-1B engines
  • Norwegian   -   4 LEAP-1B engines
  • Japan Investor Advisors  -   20 LEAP-1B engines
  • VEB Leasing   -   40 LEAP-1A engines
  • VEB Leasing  -  44 LEAP-1B engines
  • Delta Airlines   -   20 CFM56-5B engines
  • Arkia   -   Rate Per Flight Hour agreement
  • THY   -   Rate Per Flight Hour agreement
  • Air Lease Corporation   -   24 LEAP-1B engines
  • Ethiopian   -   20 LEAP-1B engines

*LEAP-1A:  Airbus A320neo
*LEAP-1B :  Boeing 737 MAX

Source : Safran S.A. (Paris: SAF.PA) - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Jun 22, 2017

 

