CFM logs more than $27.3 Bn in orders at 2017 Paris Air Show

More than doubles 2017 orders to date

Set new orders record

CFM International logged record orders at the 2017 Paris Air Show, receiving orders for 1,658 LEAP and CFM56 engines, in addition to long-term service agreements, at a value of more than $27.3 billion U.S. at list price.

The company will leave the Show with a total 2017 order book of more than 2,850 engines and total LEAP orders on the books for more than 14,000 engines.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Military Aircraft Engines Sales Market Report 2016

"This air show has far surpassed all of our expectations," said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM International. "It is highly gratifying and humbling to have so many airlines put their faith in CFM to power and support their single-aisle fleets. Now, it is our job to reinforce, every day, that they have made the right choice."

A recap of the week's activities:

Spring Airlines: - 120 LEAP-1A engines

IAG - 110 LEAP-1A engines & RPFH

GECAS - 200 LEAP-1A engines

CDB Leasing - 92 LEAP-1B engines

Spice Jet - 40 LEAP-1B engines

Tibet Financial Leasing - 40 LEAP-1B engines

ICBC Leasing - 80 LEAP-1A engines

ALAFCO - 40 LEAP-1B engines

BOC Aviation - 20 LEAP-1B engines

Lion Air - 100 LEAP-1B engines

Aviation Capital Group - 40 LEAP-1B engines

China Southern - 100 LEAP-1A engines

Air Lease Corporation - 50 LEAP-1A engines

China Eastern - 140 LEAP-1A engines & RPFH

K5 Aviation - 2 LEAP-1A engines

Avolon Leasing - 150 LEAP-1B engines

Okay - 30 LEAP-1B engines

Blue Air - 12 LEAP-1B engines

Ryan Air - 20 LEAP-1B engines

CALC - 100 LEAP-1B engines

Norwegian - 4 LEAP-1B engines

Japan Investor Advisors - 20 LEAP-1B engines

VEB Leasing - 40 LEAP-1A engines

VEB Leasing - 44 LEAP-1B engines

Delta Airlines - 20 CFM56-5B engines

Arkia - Rate Per Flight Hour agreement

THY - Rate Per Flight Hour agreement

Air Lease Corporation - 24 LEAP-1B engines

Ethiopian - 20 LEAP-1B engines

*LEAP-1A: Airbus A320neo

*LEAP-1B : Boeing 737 MAX

Source : Safran S.A. (Paris: SAF.PA) - view original press release