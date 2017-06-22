AFI KLM E&M joins Rolls-Royce CareNetwork with maintenance agreement

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance is to join the Rolls-Royce CareNetwork with an agreement covering Trent XWB engines.

Air France KLM has 25 Airbus A350 aircraft on order with 25 options, all powered by the Trent XWB. These engines will be supported under a TotalCare® long term services arrangement, with engine maintenance carried out by AFI KLM E&M. In addition, both parties will co-operate on the repair of Rolls-Royce engine parts and components. First component repairs to be implemented by AFI KLM E&M are Trent 1000 LPC shaft and IPC front stub shaft, and Trent 1000/Trent XWB Tiled Combustion chambers.





Rolls-Royce is developing its CareNetwork to be more capable, competitive and flexible as its Trent installed base grows.

Anne Brachet, Air France/KLM Engineering & Maintenance, Executive Vice President, said: “We are delighted to join the Rolls-Royce CareNetwork. Thanks to the engineering capabilities and repairs that we will be developing in partnership with Rolls-Royce, we will bring greater value for the Trent engines products, destined for a long and brilliant career.”

Eric Schulz, Rolls-Royce, President – Civil Aerospace, said: “We are delighted that Air France KLM opted for the A350 and the Trent XWB for their long-haul operations. This agreement paved the way for AFI KM E&M to develop capabilities on Trent XWB MRO. We welcome them as part of the Rolls-Royce CareNetwork.”

Source : Rolls Royce - view original press release