Airbus Recognizes Rockwell Collins As a Top Performer for Avionics Support

Rockwell Collins today was named by Airbus as one of the top performing suppliers in support of Airbus and its customer airlines. The company received an Excellent In-Service Performance award and was honored at a special ceremony at the Paris Air Show.

Out of the 41 suppliers rated in the supplier furnished equipment category, Rockwell Collins came in second after Airbus Avionics. The award followed Airbus’ supplier support rating process, which drew in-service feedback on product, service, support and cost from more than 150 Airbus customers worldwide.





“Our team has worked hard to understand what it takes to create a winning relationship with Airbus and their airline customers so they can feel confident in our systems on a daily basis,” said Scott Gunnufson, vice president of Sales, Marketing and Customer Support, Commercial Systems for Rockwell Collins. “We are honored to once again be recognized by Airbus. The award is a testament to the great work carried out by our dedicated customer support team as well as all our employees around the world.”

This marks the 10th year in a row that Rockwell Collins has been in the top five suppliers as recognized by Airbus.

Source : Rockwell Collins - view original press release