Airbus selects Rockwell Collins for FOMAX program to digitally connect A320 aircraft and operators

In a move that will help airlines shift toward all-digital operations, Rockwell Collins has been selected by Airbus for the flight operations and maintenance exchanger (FOMAX) program on the Airbus A320 family of aircraft. The solution, which keeps operators connected to their aircraft by deploying the infrastructure for secure wireless connectivity, represents Rockwell Collins’ first major basic content on the A320.

“We’re taking another step toward transforming the modern aircraft and crew to be more digitally connected,” said Steve Timm, vice president and general manager of Air Transport Systems. “Working together with Airbus, we’re keeping crews better informed while providing better data collection and improved analytics to drive operational efficiency and reduced maintenance.”





Rockwell Collins’ solution for FOMAX features a compact connectivity unit that collects aircraft maintenance and performance data and automatically sends it to ground-based operations. The unit also sends data automatically to the growing number of mobile applications that are being used by flight crews, as well as into efficiency applications such as weather, flight planning, logbooks, and maintenance prediction and performance calculators, all of which bring new levels of productivity and value to airline operations.

The FOMAX solution builds upon the existing Rockwell Collins SSR-7000 Secure Server Router to also provide the Wi-Fi network for secure crew connectivity on the aircraft as well as the cellular and terminal Wi-Fi equipment. It also interfaces with all major SATCOM connectivity types.

Providing FOMAX as a part of the Airbus digital transformation initiative supports Rockwell Collins’ commitment to delivering the airborne equipment required for a digitally connected aircraft.

Source : Rockwell Collins - view original press release