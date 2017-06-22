Elbit Awarded More Than $20 M to Supply DIRCM Systems for a VIP Gulfstream G650 Aircraft

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT and TASE: ESLT) ('Elbit Systems') announced today that it was awarded more than $20 million contract by an African-based customer to equip a VIP Gulfstream G650 aircraft with J-MUSIC Directed Infrared Countermeasure (DIRCM) systems that include Elbit Systems' advanced Infrared based Passive Airborne Warning System (IR PAWS). The contract will be performed over a one-year period.

Having accumulated more than 30,000 hours of operation, Elbit Systems' MUSIC™ family of DIRCM systems is in use by many customers worldwide on a wide range of small, medium and large aircraft platforms.





"Being selected to install J-MUSIC on a VIP Gulfstream 650 aircraft is another vote of confidence and an indication of the strong demand for our high quality, high reliability DIRCM systems," said Elad Aharonson, General Manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR Division. "We are proud to add Gulfstream to the growing range of aircraft platforms that are protected against IR-seeking weapons by our MUSIC systems. Given the constantly growing MANPADS threat for aviation, we are confident that more customers will follow in choosing our thoroughly tested and qualified DIRCM solutions."

