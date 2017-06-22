Boeing, Mauritania Airlines Announce Order for One 737 MAX 8

737 continues to form backbone of the carrier's growing fleet

Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Mauritania Airlines today announced an order for one 737 MAX 8 airplane at the 2017 Paris Air Show. The order, valued at $112.4 million at list prices, was previously attributed to an unidentified customer on the Boeing Orders & Deliveries website.

"The 737 MAX will complement our growing fleet and is the perfect aircraft for short to medium-haul operations across the Sahel region and Europe, feeding traffic into our hub airport at Nouakchott," said Mohamed Radhi Bennahi, chief executive officer, Mauritania Airlines. "This aircraft will play a major role in growing our business in the years to come."





The 737 MAX family has been designed to offer customers exceptional performance, flexibility and efficiency, with lower per-seat costs and an extended range that will open up new destinations in the single-aisle market.

The 737 MAX incorporates the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays, and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.

"This order is yet another endorsement for the 737 MAX from one of our African customers," said Van Rex Gallard, vice president of Sales for Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "We look forward to delivering this first 737 MAX to Mauritania later this year."

