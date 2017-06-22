SilkAir selects Rockwell Collins' Dispatch 100 avionics maintenance and support program

Company's first Dispatch award for Boeing 737 MAX

Support to be provided for 37 SilkAir aircraft

Work to be operated out of Singapore

SilkAir, the regional wing of Singapore Airlines, selected Rockwell Collins’ Dispatch 100? avionics maintenance and support program for its Boeing 737 MAX fleet. As part of the contract, SilkAir will have access to maintenance, on-site spares and shared 737 MAX support pools.

This is the first Dispatch contract secured by Rockwell Collins for the 737 MAX platform, which features a comprehensive suite of the company’s avionics as standard including, communications, navigation, surveillance, displays and flight controls.





“Under this customized Dispatch 100 contract, SilkAir will have access to specific on-site spares to maintain flexibility and support needed for their multi-hub operation,” said Thierry Tosi, vice president and general manager of Service Solutions for Rockwell Collins. “In addition, SilkAir will have access to our global component exchange spares pools maximizing its aircraft’s airtime, and benefit from our service center in Singapore.”

Rockwell Collins’ provides repair and overhaul of avionics equipment for more than 6,000 commercial, business, corporate and military operations. Additional logistics capabilities include on-board services, service parts, training and simulator systems and service, technical information services and technical services.

Following the recent acquisition of B/E Aerospace, a world leader in interior cabin products, Rockwell Collins’ presence on the 737 MAX has expanded beyond avionics to include an integrated aft galley and lavatory complex, lavatory, interior lighting and passenger oxygen systems as standard equipment on every aircraft. A variety of selectable cabin options such as passenger seating, food and beverage preparation, portable oxygen devices and crew masks are also available.

Source : Rockwell Collins - view original press release