Boeing, AerCap Announce Neos as New 737 MAX Operator

Airline will be first in Italy to operate 737 MAX

Boeing (NYSE:BA) and AerCap today announced that two 737 MAXs will be leased by AerCap to the Italian carrier Neos. Based at Milan Malpensa Airport, Neos will become the country's first 737 MAX operator when it takes delivery of the airplane in 2019.

"We are sure that our customers will love the 737 MAX. Its range will allow us to fly further, non-stop and to more destinations with an unmatched fuel efficiency," said Carlo Stradiotti , chief executive officer of Neos SpA.





The 737 MAX incorporates the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market. The 737 MAX will be 14 percent more fuel-efficient than today's most efficient Next-Generation 737s – and 20 percent better than the original Next-Generation 737s when they first entered service.

"We are delighted to add Neos to our list of airline customers for the 737 MAX," said Philip Scruggs , President and Chief Commercial Officer, AerCap. "Neos is a long-time customer and we're excited to work with the team on the delivery of their first 737 MAX and we are particularly pleased that Neos will be the first operator of the aircraft type in Italy ."

AerCap is the third largest 737 MAX lessor in the world, with 100 aircraft on order.

"As an all-Boeing operator, we are delighted that Neos continues to place its faith in our products with this new commitment to the 737 MAX leased from AerCap," said Monty Oliver , vice president, European Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "The 737 MAX will provide Neos with unmatched reliability and range, while providing a premium on-board experience for its passengers."

