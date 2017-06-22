LM's Future Radar Threat System Selected for Development and Production

The U.S. Air Force has awarded Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) a $104 million contract to develop, produce and field a threat simulator for future combat aircrew training.

The program, known as the Advanced Radar Threat System Variant 2 (ARTS-V2), will use radar threat emitters to simulate advanced medium-range surface-to-air missiles (SAM) to support legacy and 5th generation combat aircrew training requirements.





"We are very pleased to have been selected to provide this important capability. It is vital our aircrews train against current and evolving surface-to-air threats," said Bob Saxer, vice president of Integrated Air and Missile Defense Emerging Programs at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "Our ARTS-V2 system has been designed to provide pilots an affordable, maintainable, high-fidelity training experience."

The contract calls for the development and delivery of a Production Ready Assembly (PRA) article and options to produce up to 20 systems.

