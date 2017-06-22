Boeing, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Enhance Collaboration to Win in the Marketplace

Boeing [NYSE: BA] today announced an agreement to enhance industrial collaboration with Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI), including joint exploration of advanced manufacturing techniques and potential future collaboration on Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA) programs.

"Boeing and KHI have been tremendous partners in commercial airplane production for more than 40 years," said Kevin McAllister, president and CEO, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "KHI is a very valued business partner and this collaboration reaffirms our shared commitment to winning in the marketplace now and in the future."





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Spherical Bearings for Aerospace Industry Analysis & Forecast Report 2016-2021

KHI's current production for BCA spans models from the 767 and 777 to the 787 Dreamliner and 777X.

KHI President Yoshinori Kanehana said, "It is our hope that we will grow and build upon the legacy of our long and productive partnership with Boeing."

Boeing and KHI agreed to enhance their relationship in several ways:

Exploring concepts for collaboration on future BCA programs

Activities to reduce costs related to current commercial airplane programs to enhance the competitiveness of Boeing products in the marketplace. These activities include joint cost reduction and an initiative aimed at improving sub-tier supply chain efficiency

Collaboration between Boeing and KHI on areas of potential research and development, including advanced manufacturing techniques

Exploration of areas of potential co-development or collaboration on other common interests in the future.

Source : The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) - view original press release