CAE, NLR and DNW signed agreements at the Paris Air Show

On June 20th, 2017 the Chinese Aeronautical Establishment (CAE), NLR and German-Dutch Wind Tunnels -DNW have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) Extension and a project MoU at the Paris Airshow. CAE President Dr. Zhang Xinguo, NLR General Director Mr. Michel Peters and DNW Deputy –Director Mr. Christophe Hermans attended the ceremony.

The MoA extension aims to enforce the bilateral agreement CAE and NLR signed on the 49th Paris Air Show in 2011. Since 2011 fruitful results have been achieved by cooperation in the field of aerodynamics, advanced composite materials and air traffic management. Meanwhile, both sides are actively exploring new cooperation areas like propeller slip stream, structural strength and system engineering. CAE and NLR are also looking for opportunities under the China-EU and China-Netherlands government framework for aviation technology cooperation.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Aerotropolis Market 2017-2021

According to the contract signed by CAE Flight Physics Research Center, and DNW in the 50th Paris Air Show in 2013, the Aerodynamics Validation Model designed by CAE (named CAE-AVM) was fabricated in NLR and the first phase wind tunnel test was performed at DNW. The aerodynamic performance of the model was verified and detailed test data were provided to validate the CAE in-house CFD software AVICFD. This model was also applied to the first CAE-DNW Workshop on CFD-Wind Tunnel Correlation Study and achieved good results. The project MoU this time is aimed to continue the fruitful cooperation in the second phase of research on the CAE-AVM model in the coming years.

Source : NLR - Netherlands Aerospace Centre - view original press release