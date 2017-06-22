P&W Commemorates 30 Years of PW4000-94 Engine Power

Pratt & Whitney celebrates 30 years of PW4000-94 revenue service, marking the delivery of its first PW4000-94 engines in June 1987 . Today, the Pratt & Whitney engine powers the Boeing 747, Boeing 767, MD-11 and Airbus A300 and A310. In addition, a variant of the PW4000-94 powers the Boeing-built KC-46 Pegasus military aerial refueling and strategic military transport aircraft. More than 70 customers worldwide have selected the PW4000-94 to power their aircraft over the past 30 years and more than 2,500 engines have been delivered, logging more than 135 million flight hours. Pratt & Whitney is a division of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX ).

"For 30 years, the PW4000-94 engine has provided customers around the world with superior performance and modern propulsion capabilities," said Mary Anne Cannon , vice president, Pratt & Whitney Mature Programs. "We look forward to continuing to provide our customers with the world-class safety and reliability the industry has enjoyed from the PW4000 family of engines."





The PW4000-94 inch fan engine is the first model in the PW4000 family of high-thrust engines. It covers a range of 52,000 to 62,000 pounds of thrust. Approved for 180-minute Extended-range Twin-engine Operations (ETOPS), the engine provides airlines with operational flexibility and high reliability. The engine's benefits are further enhanced by excellent performance retention, long on-wing times and low maintenance costs.

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut , provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. To learn more about UTC, visit its website at www.utc.com , or follow the company on Twitter: @UTC .

