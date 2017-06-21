Airbus launches new A320 Airspace interior

Award-winning design providing additional comfort; ambience and service

Featuring the largest overhead bin in its class

Expanding on their successful 2016 introduction of the A330neo and A350, Airbus announced the A320 joins the Airspace family. The brand DNA is based on a consistent range of strong cabin product elements which provide both tangible benefits to passengers and differentiation to airlines. The A320 will not only share common cockpit ergonomics with the wide-bodies, but will also have a common cabin design language and the latest technology. Some of the enhanced elements of the new interior include:

The Largest Overhead Storage Compartment (OHSC) in its Class: Called the “Airspace Bin”, it not only allows eight, instead of five bags, per four-frame bin, but also accommodates bigger and heavier bags stowed vertically.

Iconic Ceiling Lighting: Featuring a fully customized on-board luminary experience, that begins at the entrance with a welcoming ambiance and continues throughout the aircraft with variable lighting features.

New Sidewall Panels with Increased Cabin Width: One more inch at shoulder level for extra personal space.

New Window Bezel: The new fully-integrated window shades provide passengers more window space and unobstructed view, evoking the feel of the A350.

New Lavatory Design: The new spacious design also features coloured mood lighting, along with anti-bacterial coatings, automatic aroma dispenser, sound and optional touchless options.

Coloured LED Lighting: Leveraging 16.4 million colour options, the new custom-cabin mood lighting creates a personalized in-flight experience at 30,000 feet throughout the cabin.

Harmonized Door Surround: The new lines of the frames match the Airspace design of the A350 XWB and the A330neo.

“The A350 XWB cabin has proven extremely popular, with great feedback not only from passengers, but from design professionals,” commented Dr. Kiran Rao, Executive Vice President, Product Strategy, Airbus Commercial Aircraft. “This was great validation that gave us confidence to apply the design language to the A330neo and now to the A320 Family.”





Airlines expressed great interest in the new A320 Airspace’s increased overhead storage when revealed to customers at AIX Expo in April. “The A320 offers airlines 40 percent more volume for their passengers’ bags, accommodating larger carry-on bag dimensions than competing single-aisle airliners,” said Ingo Wuggetzer, Vice President, Cabin Marketing. “More overhead space means quicker boarding times, a value-add for passenger, and a better overall experience.”

Additional features such as the less obtrusive cabin sidewall panels and lavatory options (‘Smart-Lav’ and ‘Space-Flex’) maintain a consistent design to the popular Airspace wide-body series. Passengers will also appreciate the modular IFE platform with overhead video and in-seat audio/video on-demand, as well as the provision for in-seat power, wireless flexible connectivity and mobile telephony (GSM on board). The full Airspace Interior package is targeted for 2020 and will retrofit to the current hardware.

