Boeing, Blue Air Announce Order for 6 737 MAXs

Carrier becomes first Romanian 737 MAX customer

Blue Air will also lease additional 12 737s from Air Lease Corporation

Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Blue Air today announced an order for six 737 MAX airplanes at the 2017 Paris Air Show.

The Romanian carrier will also lease a further six 737 MAXs and six Next-Generation 737-800s from Air Lease Corporation.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global and Chinese RFID in Aerospace Industry, 2017 Market Research Report

"Our many years of partnership with Boeing and operating the 737 has resulted in unmatched operational reliability, a leading safety record and an increase in passenger numbers that has enabled Blue Air to grow into the leading airline airline in Romania ," said Gheorghe Racaru , general manager of Blue Air. "The 737 MAX will help shape the future of Blue Air, allowing us to fly to new, further destination whilst continuing to keep our fares low for our passengers due to the incredible efficiencies of the airplane."

The 737 MAX family has been designed to offer customers exceptional performance, flexibility and efficiency, with lower per-seat costs and an extended range that will open up new destinations in the single-aisle market, capabilities that perfectly match with Blue Air's Smart Flying strategy.

The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, accumulating more than 3,700 orders from 87 customers worldwide. The 737-800 is the best-selling version of the successful Next-Generation 737 family.

"We are delighted to announce Blue Air as Romania's first 737 MAX customer," said Monty Oliver , vice president, European Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "The 737 MAX is ideally suited to Blue Air and the market it serves, increasing revenue potential all with improved operating efficiencies."

As Romania's leading airline company, Blue Air was founded in Bucharest in 2004 and developed throughout the years to become a pan-European Smart Flying operator with bases in Romania , Italy , the United Kingdom and Cyprus .

Since 2016, it has become the largest Romanian by scheduled passengers flown, operating flights to more than 100 destinations in 16 countries. The Smart Flying model provides superior passenger satisfaction through proven safe operations, reliable wide network schedule and customer-centric approach offering guests an affordable and friendly experience.

Source : The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) - view original press release