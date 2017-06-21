Aviall Enters Parts Agreement with GE Aviation for F110 Engine

Boeing [NYSE: BA] announced today, through its subsidiary Aviall, an exclusive aftermarket distribution agreement with GE Aviation for spare parts supporting F110-100 and F110-129 engines that power the F-16 aircraft for a select list of operators.

Aviall will assume distribution responsibilities including forecasting, ordering and delivering all original equipment manufacturer (OEM) genuine replacement parts for F110 engines. The agreement has a potential value of more than $1 billion over the life cycle of the program.





“We are very pleased by the continued confidence GE Aviation has shown by joining with us in another agreement utilizing our innovative and cost effective engine solutions in support of the F110 engine,” stated Aviall President and CEO Eric Strafel. “Our vast global footprint and strategically located material based on fleet demographics and utilization will provide a number of valuable benefits for F16 operators including enhanced forecast fleet demand, increased operational efficiencies and reduced operating costs. We look forward to growing our ever-expanding business relationship with GE and its customers.”

“This deal builds on our strategic relationship with Aviall that started with the J85 engine more than 11 years ago and sets the foundation for future opportunities,” said Cristina Seda-Hoelle, General Manager of Military Customer Services.

More than 3,200 F110 engines have been ordered worldwide since initial selection by the United States Air Force (USAF) in 1984, making it the best-selling engine for Lockheed Martin F-16C/D fighter aircraft. In addition to the USAF, 11 international forces fly F-110 powered aircraft.

