ACCEL Flight Simulation Qualifies its 1st FFS

ACCEL Flight Simulation (ACCEL) announced today at the 52nd Paris Airshow that its first Next-Generation Boeing 737 Full Flight Simulator (FFS) delivery has completed Level-D qualification from Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) at the Haite A-Safety training center Tianjin China.

"ACCEL is committed to providing the highest quality and fidelity simulator available to the global market,” said Scott Watson, General Manager of ACCEL Flight Simulation. “This first delivery is an example of our uncompromising commitment to training standards and continuous improvements.”





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Military Aerospace Simulation and Training Market Research Report 2016

“The qualification of this full flight simulator represents a significant milestone for China by providing the first full capability in country to research, design and manufacture Level-D FFS for western aircraft platforms,” said Li Jiangshi, Chairman of ACCEL Board of Directors.

Source : Rockwell Collins - view original press release