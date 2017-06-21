Turkish Airlines Signs with Jeppesen to Optimize Navigation Capabilities

Rapidly updated Jeppesen charts and data to provide airline with the most current and accurate flight information available in the industry

Boeing (NYSE: BA) today announced, through its subsidiary Jeppesen, a new 10-year service contract with Turkish Airlines, the national carrier of Turkey. The agreement includes both paper and digital Jeppesen charts, FliteDeck Pro, electronic flight bag (EFB) services, NavData digital navigation services, Airport Moving Map capabilities, e-Link digital chart library services and Receiver Autonomous Integrity Monitoring (RAIM) prediction technology.

"Since we always seek to implement the highest quality navigation and operations solutions to further increase our efficiency, we are pleased to return to Jeppesen as a long-term customer, and are looking forward to integrating their comprehensive solutions to our operations again," said Bilâl Eksi, Turkish Airlines' deputy chairman and CEO. "Another key factor in our decision to return to the global leader Jeppesen as our service provider is their superior level of customer service, which has been a critical factor for our decision making process."





Jeppesen navigational data is provided to customers on a "changes-only" basis, which allows for data download speeds that are many times faster than comparative industry providers. This allows for rapid integration into flight management systems, and can take airlines to the skies much sooner with the most accurate data available.

"Having Turkish Airlines return as a customer marks a significant achievement, as this agreement further validates Jeppesen as the industry leader for navigational data, charts and services that increase situational awareness and optimize operational efficiency," said Ken Sain, Jeppesen chief operating officer. "We will provide many years of service for Turkish Airlines and look forward to supporting the airline with the digital transformation of their operations, moving forward."

While Turkish Airlines will receive paper charts from Jeppesen, in the near future, digital flight information provided through the use of FliteDeck Pro enhances situational awareness, using real-time, data driven flight information on tablet and EFB.

Aiding Turkish Airlines navigation capabilities, Jeppesen RAIM technology assesses the integrity of GPS signals and the accuracy of airborne GPS navigation equipment. Jeppesen NavData is developed from a comprehensive aviation database, which is composed of more than one million records. To ensure accuracy, Jeppesen flight information analysts edit and verify approximately 150,000 database transactions generated from worldwide aviation data source documents during every 28-day revision cycle.

