45 A320neo Family for CDB Aviation

Ongoing strong market demand for worldaEUR(tm)s best-selling single aisle

Dublin based CDB Aviation Lease Finance DAC (CDB Aviation) has become Airbus’ latest customer for the A320neo signs a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 45 aircraft, consisting of 30 A320neos and 15 A321neos. Cabin configuration and engine choice will be made at a later date. In addition, 15 A320neo positions from CDB Aviation’s previous order will be converted to A321neo aircraft.

“We are investing in the A320neo because we believe our customers will benefit from such an advanced aircraft. These aircraft will strengthen our overall aircraft portfolio and assist in the growth of our customer base,’’ said Peter Chang, CDB Aviation President & CEO. “Today, our leasing platform is based on a strong funding source, strong team with global reach.”





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Manned Electric Aircraft Market Research Report 2017

CDB Aviation is on a fast track to becoming one of the world’s premier Chinese-owned aviation leasing companies.

“It is a pleasure to expand our partnership with CDB Aviation. This is another endorsement from the lessor community for the NEO, and takes our NEO customer base well over 90,” said Airbus Commercial Aircraft Chief Operating Officer - Customers, John Leahy. “Our order book for the A320neo Family increases weekly and its 60 per cent market share is proof it is the single aisle aircraft of choice.”

The A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver at least 15 percent fuel savings at delivery and 20 percent by 2020. With more than 5,000 orders received from over 90 customers since its launch in 2010, the A320neo Family has captured some 60 percent share of the market.

Source : Airbus, an EADS N.V. company (Paris: EAD.PA)