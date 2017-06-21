Boeing, Azerbaijan Airlines Announce Commitment for 4 787 Dreamliners

Boeing [NYSE:BA] and Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) today announced a commitment for four 787-8 Dreamliners at the 2017 Paris Air Show. The announcement, valued at $918 million at list prices, will be posted to the Boeing Orders and Deliveries website once finalized.

"The decision to order additional 787 Dreamliners represents significant growth opportunities for Azerbaijan Airlines," said Jahangir Askerov , president of AZAL. "As one of the leading CIS carriers, we look forward to expanding our network with proven performance capabilities that the 787 provides."





"Today's commitment opens a new chapter in our partnership with Azerbaijan Airlines," said Marty Bentrott , vice president of Sales, Middle East , Turkey , Russia and Central Asia , Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "We are confident that the market-leading efficiency and comfort of their new 787 Dreamliners will contribute to Azerbaijan's fleet modernization plans and build onto their long-term success for many years to come."

Azerbaijan Airlines is a major air carrier and one of the leaders of the aviation community of the CIS countries. Total route network of the airline is 40 destinations in 25 countries. In 2016, Azerbaijan Airlines carried over two million passengers. Azerbajjan Airlines currently operates two Boeing 787 Dreamliners as well as a fleet of Boeing 757 and 767 airplanes.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner is a family of super-efficient airplanes with new passenger-pleasing features that bring the economics of large jet transports to the middle of the market. Since entering service in 2011, the 787 family has flown more than 167 million people on more than 610 unique routes around the world, saving an estimated 15.6 billion pounds of fuel. Operators have opened more than 140 new routes worldwide with the 787 Dreamliner.

Source : The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) - view original press release