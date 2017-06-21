GD Awarded Contract to Develop Modeling Software for US Army

Software will provide the Department of Defense with single accredited application to effectively model and simulate chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear material incidents.

General Dynamics Information Technology, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), was awarded the Joint Effects Model (JEM) program contract by the U.S. Army Contract Command. JEM is the U.S. Department of Defense’s primary web-based software system for modeling the effects of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) weapon strikes and Toxic Industrial Chemical and Material incidents. The single-award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract has a ceiling value of $45 million with an ordering period of five years.

General Dynamics will provide support on JEM software development and technical documentation, field system upgrades and modifications, operations, program and systems engineering management, and maintenance and sustainment activities. Additionally, the company will serve as the integrator of JEM software. Work on the contract will be conducted in Middletown, R.I., and San Diego.





“General Dynamics has a highly experienced team who understand both the parameters and requirements of successful software-modeling development and implementation,” said Dan Busby, vice president and general manager of General Dynamics Information Technology’s IT Services and Solutions sector. “We will continue to provide the Department of Defense with enhanced modeling capabilities to measure the effects of CBRN weapon strikes and release incidents, giving them the situational awareness necessary to support rapid decision-making and risk mitigation.”

Source : General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) - view original press release