LIG Nex1 and NLR sign MoU for future business opportunities

LIG Nex1 of South Korea and Netherlands Aerospace Centre-NLR wish to explore possibilities to work together in future business opportunities. For this a memorandum of understanding has been signed at the Paris Air Show on June 19th. The scope of this memorandum of understanding contains civil and military operations, products and services. LIG Nex1 is a leading defence company in South Korea and develops and produces state-of-the-art weapon systems. A possible future cooperation of LIG Nex1 and NLR will combine the unique aerospace and defence expertise of both organizations.

LIG Nex1 and NLR have also signed a contract to provide an embedded training capability for fighter aircraft. Havis Kwon, President and CEO of LIG Nex1: “We are very proud that LIG Nex1 and NLR have the intention of a long partnership, developing a state-of-the-art training system for fighter aircraft. This cooperation combines unique aerospace and defence expertise and experience in training and simulation for fighter jets. This will enable fighter pilots to prepare themselves in the best way possible.”





The experts of NLR will further build on their heritage in developing embedded training systems for various fighter aircraft platforms. Their embedded training system for fighter aircraft is a highly innovative and cost effective system for tactical training of fighter pilots and delivers at the same time an on-board provision for Live Virtual Constructive solutions. The system provides fighter pilots with realistic and effective in-flight mission training and challenging combat scenarios with the use of virtual entities. The system is integrated with the operational systems of a fighter jet, enabling flexible scenarios for real-world exercises. The computer-generated adversaries show up on the sensors of the fighter jet like real hostile threats with realistic performance characteristics. Fighter pilots are able to train individually (single ship ET) or as a member of a team exercising a combat action in the multi-ship configuration.

Source : NLR - Netherlands Aerospace Centre - view original press release