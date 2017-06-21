Bombardier Announces Several Customer Services Agreements Targeted at Enhancing Support for CRJ and Q Series Aircraft Operators

LOT Polish Airlines signs five-year Smart Parts agreement to provide component management for the airline's fleet of Q400 aircraft

Jazz Technical Services becomes first Canadian Authorized Service Facility for CRJ and Q Series aircraft

Bombardier expands strategic alliance with GKN Aerospace's Fokker business to include support for the CRJ Series regional jets

FSTC acquiring Q400 aircraft simulator from FlightSafety International to provide crew training in India and region

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced today, from the International Paris Air Show, four transactions pertaining to its Customer Services offerings. These transactions showcase the work that Bombardier is doing to enhance support to more than 240 operators and the global fleet of over 2,700 Bombardier commercial aircraft serving approximately 200 million passengers annually. Managed under the portfolio of The Bombardier FlightAdvantage, operators are deriving the unmatched benefits that come with working alongside the team that knows the company’s commercial aircraft best.

LOT Polish Airlines Signs Smart Parts Component Management Agreement

LOT Polish Airlines has signed a five-year Smart Parts agreement with Bombardier to provide long-term component management for the airline’s fleet of 10 Q400 aircraft. The Smart Parts program provides LOT with comprehensive component maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, access to a strategically located spare part exchange pool, and on-site inventories based at the airline’s hub in Warsaw.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Military Fitness Training Equipment Market Research Report 2017

“LOT has been a customer of the Smart Parts program for several years, and we are pleased to enter into a new agreement knowing that we can rely on Bombardier’s comprehensive and cost-effective support,” said Rafal Milczarski, Chief Executive Officer, LOT Polish Airlines.

“With this new agreement, LOT will continue to benefit from the component management solutions, superior parts availability and cost predictability that Bombardier provides via the Smart Parts program. We’re very happy that we’ve been selected to support LOT as the airline continues to develop its Q400 aircraft network,” said Todd Young, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Services, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.

Jazz Technical Services Becomes a Canadian Authorized Service Facility for Q Series Turboprops and CRJ Regional Jets

Bombardier has enhanced support for operators of Q Series turboprops and CRJ regional jets by entering into an agreement with Jazz Aviation LP (Jazz), a Chorus Aviation Inc. subsidiary, whereby Jazz Technical Services (JTS) will become Bombardier Commercial Aircraft’s first Authorized Service Facility (ASF) located in Canada. Under the ASF agreement, which takes effect immediately, JTS will offer aircraft operators heavy maintenance services from its facilities located in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

“As an operator and MRO service provider of Bombardier regional aircraft for over three decades, our JTS and Maintenance and Engineering teams have exceptional expertise and experience with these Canadian-made aircraft,” said Colin Copp, President, Jazz. “Today’s announcement marks an exciting new chapter in our long-standing relationship and we look forward to collaborate on providing valued support to Bombardier aircraft operators.”

“Jazz Aviation operates one of the largest fleets of Q Series and CRJ aircraft in the world and has received numerous Airline Reliability Performance Awards from Bombardier in recognition of its outstanding dispatch reliability. I am delighted that Jazz’s technical division, JTS is now available to support other Q Series and CRJ aircraft operators across Canada,” said Mr. Young.

Bombardier Strengthens Strategic Alliance with GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business

Bombardier has extended and expanded its strategic alliance with GKN Aerospace’s Fokker business to provide coverage for the CRJ Series regional jets. As an Authorized Service Provider, GKN Aerospace’s Fokker business is therefore now supporting operators of Dash 8/Q Series 100/200/300 turboprops, as well as operators of CRJ Series regional jets under Fokker’s industry-leading ABACUS program. Aimed at improving the availability of components and reducing operators’ repair and overhaul costs, the ABACUS program provides customized services on a cost-by-the-hour basis, allowing operators to better manage the life-cycle costs of their aircraft.

“The guaranteed availability of serviceable components under the ABACUS program has been instrumental in ensuring the efficient, reliable operation of many Dash 8/Q Series 100/200/300 aircraft for more than six years, so we are pleased to extend our agreement with Fokker and to expand it to cover the CRJ Series regional jets,” said Mr. Young.

“Our agreement with Bombardier to provide component repair management to operators of Bombardier Q400 aircraft, which was announced in March this year, and now our expanded support on the ABACUS program to cover the CRJ Series regional jets, signal our growing commitment to support operators of Bombardier’s industry-leading aircraft,” said Erik Geertsema, Vice President Business and Strategy Development at GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Services business.

FSTC to Provide Q400 Aircraft Crew Training

Flight Simulation Technique Centre Pvt Ltd. (FSTC), India’s largest stand-alone diversified Approved Training Organization, has entered into a data license agreement with Bombardier, and has ordered a Q400 Full Flight Simulator from FlightSafety International to provide support to Q400 aircraft operators. FlightSafety is a world leading supplier of training services, flight simulators, visual systems and displays.

“We welcome our new partners; our collaboration will go a long way to support Q400 aircraft crew training. This will benefit operators, not only in India, but also in the region,” said Sanjay Mandavia, Managing Director, FSTC. “FSTC is dedicated to delivering professional training experiences at the best prices to meet airline and individual training and rating goals, and we look forward to working with FlightSafety and Bombardier to support Q400 aircraft operators.”

“We’re pleased to welcome FSTC to our Customer Services network. From its base in Gurgaon, Haryana, India, the Centre is well positioned to deliver high-quality training for Q400 aircraft operators in India and the region,” said Mr. Young.

Source : Bombardier Aerospace - view original press release