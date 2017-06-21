China Southern places $1.50 Bn order for CFM LEAP-1A engines

Largest airline in China by fleet size

CFM customer since 1986

China Southern Airlines has placed an order for CFM International LEAP-1A engines to power 50 new Airbus A320neo aircraft. The order is valued at nearly $1.50 billion U.S. and the airline is scheduled to begin taking delivery in 2018. The aircraft order was announced 2014.

China Southern was one of CFM's first customers in China and has been operating CFM56-powered aircraft for more than 30 years.





"China Southern and CFM have been together for a very, very long time," said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM. "They have been with us from the very beginning, when the first CFM56 engines began operating in China and the fleet has continued to grow since then. We are obviously very pleased and honored that they have chosen to extend that relationship even further with the selection of the LEAP-1A engine."

Source : Safran S.A. (Paris: SAF.PA) - view original press release