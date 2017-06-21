Newsletter Subscription


Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Aviation Capital Group orders CFM LEAP-1B engines to power new Boeing MAX 10 aircraft

  • Expands LEAP-1B portfolio to 200 engines.

Aviation Capital Group LLC (ACG) today announced an order with CFM International for LEAP-1B engines to power 20 of the new Boeing 737 MAX 10 model Boeing launched on Monday. CFM values the order at U.S. $580 million at list price.

"We are pleased to be a launch customer for the new LEAP-1B-powered 737 MAX 10 variant," said Khanh T. Tran, CEO of ACG. "We know from experience the level of fuel efficiency, quality, and reliability CFM-powered aircraft bring to our customers."


Source : Safran S.A. (Paris: SAF.PA) - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Jun 21, 2017

 

