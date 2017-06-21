Embraer Announces Orders and Commitments For E2 Family From 2 Undisclosed Customers

Embraer announces, at the 52nd Paris International Air Show, firm orders and commitments from undisclosed customers for the E2 family. The firm order consists of ten E195-E2´s, with an additional ten purchase rights for the E190-E2. The firm order has a value of USD 666 million, based on Embraer's current list prices and will be included in Embraer's 2017 second-quarter backlog.

Embraer also signed a commitment with an undisclosed customer to purchase 20 E190-E2´s. The agreement is subject to final documentation by the customer. The value of this order is USD 1.182 billion based on Embraer´s current list prices.





With these announcements, the E2s have accrued 285 firm orders, in addition to 445 options, purchase rights, and letters-of-intent, totaling 730 commitments from airline customers and leasing companies.

Source : Embraer - Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) - view original press release