KLM Cityhopper Orders 2 Additional E190s

Embraer announced today at the 52nd Paris International Air Show a firm order for two additional E190s for KLM Cityhopper, KLM's European regional subsidiary. The firm order will be included in Embraer's 2017 second-quarter backlog and have a list price of USD 101 million.

These new aircraft will join the existing 30 E190s and nine E175s flying with KLM Cityhopper. Deliveries for the newly ordered aircraft are scheduled for 2018. When KLM Cityhopper's move to an all Embraer fleet is complete, the airline will have 49 E-Jets, the largest E-Jet fleet in Europe – 32 E190s and 17 E175s





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Sales Market Report 2016

"Our partnership with KLM Cityhopper is long and successful because we always strive to do better, and to offer our customers value beyond just the performance of our aircraft." said Arjan Meijer, Chief Commercial Officer, Embraer Commercial Aviation. "Repeat orders from customers as prestigious as KLM Cityhopper must be celebrated, but also serve as a reminder to focus not just on aircraft manufacturing and technologies but on service and support. We're also proud that the Netherlands, Embraer's home base in Europe, is also the home of our largest European operator – KLM Cityhopper."

Boet Kreiken, Managing Director of KLM Cityhopper: "KLM Cityhopper's 67 destinations will soon be served by an all-Embraer fleet. At present, 38 of our 47 aircraft, operating 105,000 flights annually, are already Embraers. Our regional operations provide communities with essential connectivity between Europe's cities and the world beyond. Cityhopper is the key feeder airline for KLM's long-haul services and those of our 18 codeshare partners, which means it is mission critical. The 2x2 cabin configuration and the on-time and technical performance of our E-Jet fleet are key reasons for partnering with Embraer."

KLM Cityhopper started the process of replacing its fleet of venerable Fokker aircraft for E-Jets in 2008, in order to enhance the existing network and to permit the efficient development of new routes.

Source : Embraer - Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) - view original press release