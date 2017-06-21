L3 Delivers Its 4,000th MX-Series Electro-Optical/Infrared Turret

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) announced today that it has delivered its 4,000th MX™-Series electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) imaging turret since the initial launch of the product line in 1997. This milestone delivery of L3’s MX™-20D to a government customer will aid close air support missions from long-endurance fixed-wing aircraft. L3 WESCAM products are on exhibit at the 2017 International Paris Air Show in the L3 Pavilion – C2.

“We are extremely proud of this achievement and the breadth of MX-Series deployments worldwide,” said Michael T. Strianese, L3’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “These systems are field-proven, state-of-the-art technologies that support the U.S. military, our foreign allies and law enforcement in their mission of preserving global security.”





“Our MX Systems operate with outstanding stabilization, provide long-range performance and deliver exceptional imaging across the visible and infrared spectrums,” said Mike Greenley, President of L3 WESCAM, which is part of L3’s Sensor Systems business segment. “As the complexity of missions continues to grow, we remain committed to providing an innovative portfolio of quality solutions designed to address our customers’ cost, capability and platform requirements.”

