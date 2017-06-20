Newsletter Subscription


Tuesday, June 20, 2017

RSS feed LinkedIn Twitter   |   Contact us Contact us

You are here: ASDNews Home > LM Receives Contract for Sniper ATP, LANTIRN Sustainment


LM Receives Contract for Sniper ATP, LANTIRN Sustainment

  • Flexible contract supports foreign military sales customers

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) received an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide sustainment support for Sniper ® Advanced Targeting Pods (ATP) and LANTIRN Navigation Pods .

Under the ID/IQ contract, FMS customers will place orders for repairs and returns, on-call technical support, depot activities and other sustainment efforts. Work on the five-year contract, which has a $200 million ceiling, will be conducted in Warner Robins, Georgia ; Orlando and Ocala, Florida ; and Santa Barbara, California .


Related Research on ASDReports.com:
Global Aerial Imaging Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021)

"Enabling Sniper ATP and LANTIRN FMS customers to quickly and easily acquire sustainment support is critical," said Paul Lemmo , vice president of Fire Control/Special Operations Forces Contractor Logistics Support Services at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "With the ID/IQ contract, our customers can address their unique sustainment needs based on the mission at hand."

Lockheed Martin previously established a $485 million Sniper ATP ID/IQ contract with FMS customers to procure pods and spares. To date, 14 customers have placed orders under that contract.

Sniper ATP is a precision targeting system chosen by the U.S. Air Force and more than 20 international air forces. LANTIRN navigation pods provide low-level navigation with terrain-following radar on international F-15 and F-16 aircraft.

Source : Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Jun 20, 2017

 

More News from Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT)

More Sensors News

Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability Conference

Nov 14 - 16, 2017 - London, United Kingdom

Register More info


More Contracts News

US Export Controls with REFORM CHANGES Seminar

Sep 18 - 21, 2017 - Austin, United States

Register More info


© 2004-2017 • ASDNews • be the first to know • contact usterms & conditionsprivacy policyadvertisingfaqs

zpsk