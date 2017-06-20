LM Receives Contract for Sniper ATP, LANTIRN Sustainment

Flexible contract supports foreign military sales customers

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) received an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide sustainment support for Sniper ® Advanced Targeting Pods (ATP) and LANTIRN Navigation Pods .

Under the ID/IQ contract, FMS customers will place orders for repairs and returns, on-call technical support, depot activities and other sustainment efforts. Work on the five-year contract, which has a $200 million ceiling, will be conducted in Warner Robins, Georgia ; Orlando and Ocala, Florida ; and Santa Barbara, California .





"Enabling Sniper ATP and LANTIRN FMS customers to quickly and easily acquire sustainment support is critical," said Paul Lemmo , vice president of Fire Control/Special Operations Forces Contractor Logistics Support Services at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "With the ID/IQ contract, our customers can address their unique sustainment needs based on the mission at hand."

Lockheed Martin previously established a $485 million Sniper ATP ID/IQ contract with FMS customers to procure pods and spares. To date, 14 customers have placed orders under that contract.

Sniper ATP is a precision targeting system chosen by the U.S. Air Force and more than 20 international air forces. LANTIRN navigation pods provide low-level navigation with terrain-following radar on international F-15 and F-16 aircraft.

