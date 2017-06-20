P&W's F119 Powers F-22 Raptor to 500,000 Engine Flight Hours

Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), today announced that its F119 engine, which powers Lockheed Martin's F-22 Raptor, has surpassed 500,000 engine flight hours. This marks a major milestone for the world's first fifth-generation engine and the predecessor to the F-35 Lightning II's propulsion system, the F135.

"The F119 program's achievement of exceeding 500,000 engine flight hours powering the F-22 Raptor is a testament to the Pratt & Whitney team and our proven fifth generation engine technology," said Amanda Glode, F119 Program Director at Pratt & Whitney. "We look forward to continuing to support our U.S. Air Force customer and the F-22 fleet for many more years and milestones ahead."





While the final production F119 engine was delivered in January 2013, Pratt & Whitney anticipates a 30- to 40-year sustainment period to keep the F-22 Raptor flying.

Two F119 engines power the F-22 Raptor, delivering unparalleled aircraft maneuverability and operational capability. The F119 features a combination of stealth technologies and a unique thrust-vectoring nozzle that allows unprecedented speed, agility, precision and situational awareness. Additionally, the F-22's ability to operate at supersonic speeds without afterburner, known as supercruising, gives the aircraft exceptional combat performance without compromising mission range.

There are nearly 200 F119-powered F-22 Raptors currently in service with the U.S. Air Force, operating from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia; Edwards AFB, California; Nellis AFB, Nevada; Tyndall AFB, Florida; Joint Base Pearl Harbor–Hickam, Hawaii; and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Since entering operation in December 2005, the F119 propulsion system has demonstrated an exceptional track record in terms of safety, reliability and performance over the course of more than 200,000 flights.

The F119 shares similar core components with the F135 engine, the only engine powering the fifth generation F-35 Lightning II. The common technology derived from the F119 continues to offer a significant advantage to the F135 with respect to maturity and single engine safety.

"As the only propulsion system provider for fifth generation fighter aircraft to the U.S. military, we have the unparalleled design, development, production and sustainment experience for today's combat aircraft and beyond," added Ms. Glode.

