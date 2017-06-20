ACSS Selected by Airbus Helicopters to Supply T3CAS Integrated Surveillance System for Next-Generation H160 Helicopter

ACSS, an L3 and Thales Company, announced today that its T3CAS® Integrated Surveillance System has been selected by Airbus Helicopters as standard equipment for its new H160 medium-lift, multi-role commercial transport helicopter. ACSS’s T3CAS provides situational awareness and collision avoidance protection to more than 15,000 aircraft worldwide. This marks the first time T3CAS has been selected for a rotorcraft platform, and deliveries are expected to begin in 2018. ACSS products are on exhibit at the 2017 International Paris Air Show.

“We are very excited to bring our T3CAS capability to the rotorcraft market, especially in support of this important new helicopter program,” said Terry Flaishans, President of ACSS. “We worked very closely with Airbus Helicopters to identify the best NextGen surveillance solution to meet H160 program requirements and the upcoming ADS-B mandate. Together, we are committed to ensuring that the H160 has the highest levels of situational awareness, safety and flight efficiency possible.”





The T3CAS is a Line Replaceable Unit (LRU) that can host any combination of Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), Terrain Awareness Warning System (TAWS) and Mode S Transponder with ADS-B In/Out capability. The system combines multiple products into a single 4-Modular Concept Unit (MCU) that reduces size, weight, wiring requirements and power consumption.

Source : Aviation Communication & Surveillance Systems (ACSS) - view original press release