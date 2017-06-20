Raytheon Unveils Compact Multi-Spectral Targeting System

Small turret delivers big capabilities

Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) is developing a smaller, lightweight version of its Multi-Spectral Targeting System™. The Compact MTS, a 12 inch turret weighing less than 60 pounds, is designed for exportability and will deliver best in class electro-optical and infrared sensing performance.

Raytheon Company unveiled a smaller, lightweight version of its Multi-Spectral Targeting System™ at the Paris Air Show today. The Compact MTS, a 12 inch turret weighing less than 60 pounds, is designed for exportability and will deliver best in class electro-optical and infrared sensing performance.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Airborne ISR Platforms & Payloads Technology and Market Forecast to 2025

MTS sensors provide detailed intelligence data from the visual and infrared spectra in the form of high definition full motion video. The new compact version has the same imaging and targeting capabilities that have made the MTS product family, including MTS-A, MTS-B, MTS-C and MTS-D (AN/DAS-4), the sensor of choice for U.S. military imaging and targeting systems:

high definition sensors covering the spectral bands from visible to long wave infrared

diode pump laser designator/rangefinder

laser target marker

automated bore sight alignment

three mode target tracker

automated moving target acquisition

built in provisions for future growth.

"The Compact MTS delivers capabilities of sensors nearly twice its size at half the weight, making it ideally suited for platforms where space is at premium," said Roy Azevedo, vice president of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Systems at Raytheon's Space and Airborne Systems. "We've taken more than 4 million combat flight hours of experience and packed them into a compact turret."

Raytheon has delivered more than 3,000 MTS systems on a wide range of platforms, including: remotely piloted aircraft like the MQ-9 Reaper, helicopters like the MH-60 Seahawk and fixed-wing aircraft like C-130J Hercules. MTS delivers superior performance and reliability at the lowest life-cycle cost.

Source : Raytheon Corporation (NYSE: RTN) - view original press release